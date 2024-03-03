First responders were called to the intersection of Snouffer School Road and Centerway Road before 4:45 p.m. on Feb. 29, when Damascus resident Anthony Bernard Lee was struck by another vehicle and his motorcycle went up in flames.

According to a Montgomery County Fire and EMS spokesperson, paramedics rushed two adults to the hospital - one with traumatic injuries - following the crash.

The 35-year-old Lee later died from his injuries at the hospital.

The investigation determined that the driver of a white 2018 Acura MDX was making a left turn from westbound Snouffer School Road onto Centerway Drive when it collided with a 2014 Suzuki GSX-S750 that was traveling east on Snouffer School Road, sending Lee off his bike.

The driver of the Acura suffered minor injuries.

During the investigation, the roadway was shut down on Snouffer School Road and Centerway Road.

The investigation is ongoing.

