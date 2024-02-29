Motorcycle Catches Fire In Montgomery County Crash At Busy Intersection; Two Injured

First responders were called to the intersection of Snouffer School Road and Centerway Road before 4:45 p.m. on Feb. 29, when a motorcyclist was struck by another vehicle and went up in flames.

According to a Montgomery County Fire and EMS spokesperson, paramedics rushed two adults to the hospital - one with traumatic injuries - following the crash.

During the investigation, the roadway was shut down on Snouffer School Road and Centerway Road.

No information about what caused the crash was not released. The crash remains under investigation.

