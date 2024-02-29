Fair 44°

Motorcycle Catches Fire In Montgomery County Crash At Busy Intersection; Two Injured

Two people were hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash in Montgomery County that left a motorcycle on fire Thursday afternoon, officials say.

The crash scene in Montgomery County

 Photo Credit: Twitter/@mcfrsPIO
First responders were called to the intersection of Snouffer School Road and Centerway Road before 4:45 p.m. on Feb. 29, when a motorcyclist was struck by another vehicle and went up in flames.

According to a Montgomery County Fire and EMS spokesperson, paramedics rushed two adults to the hospital - one with traumatic injuries - following the crash.

During the investigation, the roadway was shut down on Snouffer School Road and Centerway Road.

No information about what caused the crash was not released. The crash remains under investigation.

