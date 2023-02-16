Urgent Care Doctor Accused Of Groping, Touching Women During Exams In Silver Spring: Police

Two victims came forward to report alleged sexual abuse at a Montgomery County urgent care facility, leading to rape and other charges for a 58-year-old doctor.

Investigators are seeking potential other victims of Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmed Malek, a physician at the Advanced Walk-In Urgent Care at 10800 Lockwood Drive in Silver Spring, who allegedly groped, sexually assaulted, and inappropriately touched his victims during routine investigations, authorities announced on Thursday, Feb. 16.

Specifically, Malek was arrested and charged with:

Second-degree rape;

Second-degree assault;

Fourth-degree sex offense.

The charges came after two women who visited the urgent care facility on separate dates came forward to allege the abuse.

A warrant was issued for Malek’s arrest following an investigation into the allegations, and he was arrested on Thursday outside of his medical practice on Lockwood Drive.

Malek is being held at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, where he is awaiting his initial bond hearing.

Investigators are concerned that there may be additional victims who were preyed on by Malek and have not contact police. Anyone who believes they may have been victimized by the doctor is being urged to contact detectives with the Special Victims Investigations Division by calling (240) 773-5400.

