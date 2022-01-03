Underage Clarksburg Man Busted With Firearms, Parts For 'Ghost Guns': Police

A 20-year-old driver pulled over in a routine traffic stop was arrested and charged for having multiple firearms and tools to make Privately Made Firearms (PMFs), or "ghost guns," police in Montgomery County said.

Lawrence Harrison was pulled over at Henderson Corner Road and Seneca Crossing Drive on Wednesday, Feb. 23 around 7 p.m., authorities said.

When officers approached the vehicle, which smelled like marijuana, they discovered Harrison was driving with a suspended license.

A search of the car turned up a 9mm handgun, part of a 3D printed PMF, and marijuana, according to police.

Officers then searched Harrison’s home, where they found more firearms, parts and tools. Harrison was arrested and has been charged with multiple weapon offenses and traffic citations.

