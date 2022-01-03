Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice
Montgomery Daily Voice

Underage Clarksburg Man Busted With Firearms, Parts For 'Ghost Guns': Police

David Cifarelli
Email me Read More Stories
Evidence
Evidence Photo Credit: Montgomery County Police

A 20-year-old driver pulled over in a routine traffic stop was arrested and charged for having multiple firearms and tools to make Privately Made Firearms (PMFs), or "ghost guns," police in Montgomery County said.

Lawrence Harrison was pulled over at Henderson Corner Road and Seneca Crossing Drive on Wednesday, Feb. 23 around 7 p.m., authorities said. 

When officers approached the vehicle, which smelled like marijuana, they discovered Harrison was driving with a suspended license.

A search of the car turned up a 9mm handgun, part of a 3D printed PMF, and marijuana, according to police. 

Officers then searched Harrison’s home, where they found more firearms, parts and tools. Harrison was arrested and has been charged with multiple weapon offenses and traffic citations.  

