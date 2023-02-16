Suspect Who Stabbed Man In Head, Neck, Implicates Himself In Crime: Rockville Police

A 24-year-old Rockville man has been charged with attempted murder after reportedly implicating himself in the crime, authorities say.

In the late night hours of Sunday, Feb. 12, officers responded to the 400 block of McArthur Drive, where they found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds to his face and neck, according to a Rockville City Police Department spokesperson.

Police immediately tried to help the victim and were able to get him rushed to a local hospital, where he is reportedly recovering in stable condition.

Through an investigation, police identified Santos A. Gomez-Gonzalez, as a suspect and took him into custody, where he was interviewed.

During that interview, Gonzalez reportedly provided a statement that implicated himself in the crime.

Police then conducted a search in the 300 block of Whispering Pines in Aspen Hill where evidence was collected. Gomez-Gonzalez was taken to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit where he is being held without bond.

