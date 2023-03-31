Sexual Abuser Wanted In Montgomery County Busted By Border Patrol At Dulles Airport

An El Salvador native who was wanted in Maryland for sexual assault charges was busted by US Customs and Border Protection agents minutes after landing at Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia, authorities announced.

Calixto Lazo Cabrera, 57, was arrested shortly after midnight on Friday, March 31 as he arrived on a flight from El Salvador.

Lazo Cabrera is wanted in Montgomery County on multiple felony sex assault charges, including sex abuse of a minor, sex abuse second degree, and third-degree sex abuse offenses, according to officials.

Prior to landing, officers were tippled off to Lazo Cabrera’s flight by US Customs and Border Protection’s National Targeting Center, which compares international passenger and cargo manifests to law enforcement databases.

In this case, the National Crime Information Center identified Lazo Cabrera as the man wanted in Montgomery County, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Lazo Cabrera was met at the airport during his primary inspection upon re-entering the country, and he was escorted to a secondary exam room, where fingerprints confirmed his identity and that he was the subject of the arrest warrant.

Once in custody, Lazo Cabrera was turned over to Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police officers.

“Customs and Border Protection is happy to help our law enforcement partners in Montgomery County by capturing an allegedly dangerous person wanted for very serious crimes against minors,” Christine Waugh, Acting Area Port Director for CBP’s Area Port of Washington, DC said.

“CBP’s border security mission allows us to ensure victims’ rights by arresting fugitives as they arrive to the United States or before they can flee accountability," she continued. "It’s one way in which we can help our partners make our streets a little safer.”

