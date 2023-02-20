Police ID Maryland Teen Fatally Shot On Metro Bus In Montgomery County

Police say that a 19-year-old man was gunned down on a Metro bus in Montgomery County by an assailant who remains at large.

Silver Spring resident Justice T’Ziyan Elliot has been identified as the man killed by a gunman on Friday, Feb. 17 in a murder that was witnessed by multiple parties.

At approximately 7:40 p.m. on Friday night, officers from the Montgomery County Department of Police on patrol in the Vista at White Oak apartments spotted a WMATA Metro bus pulled over on Lockwood Drive.

When the officers stopped to offer an assist, they were advised that there had been a shooting on the bus, officials said.

The investigation found that Elliot was sitting in the back of the bus when the suspect boarded the Metro and confronted him. Following a verbal exchange, police say that the suspect pulled out a handgun, shot Elliot, and ran off the bus.

Elliot was pronounced dead at the scene by Montgomery County Fire and Rescue personnel.

Police described the suspect as a Black man with a thin build who stood approximately 5-foot-10. He was wearing all black clothing and a black face mask at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting or who may have been on the bus as a witness, has been asked to contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County by calling 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

