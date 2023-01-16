Police ID Gaithersburg Man Killed In Head-On Rockville Crash

New details have been released by the Montgomery County Department of Police after a 30-year-old Gaithersburg man was killed in a head-on crash over the weekend.

Eddy Thomas Jara, of Gaithersburg, was killed shortly before 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15 after crossing over the double yellow line into the opposite lane of traffic and striking a Ford Escape near the intersection of Muncaster Mill Road and Sycamore Road in Rockville.

It remains unclear what caused Jara to lose control of his Honda before he drifted into the opposite lane of traffic.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

According to officials, the driver of the Ford was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Both cars were totaled in the crash.

The fatal crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash or events leading up to it has been asked to contact investigators at the Montgomery County Department of Police by calling (240) 773-6620.

