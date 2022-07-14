Police Ask For Help Locating Missing Rockville Boy

Have you seen this boy? Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing Rockville teenager, authorities say.

Malakai Amir Rice, 16, was reported missing after leaving the Regional Institute for Children and Adolescents without permission, according to Montgomery County police.

Rice is described as a black male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, and weighs 159 pounds.

He has brown eyes, and his black hair is described as being worn in an afro.

Police and family are growing concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Malakai Amir Rice is asked to call the police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000 (24-hour line) or the Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5400. Callers may remain anonymous.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.