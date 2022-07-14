Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice
Montgomery Daily Voice

Police & Fire

Police Ask For Help Locating Missing Rockville Boy

Annie DeVoe
Annie DeVoe
Malakai Amir Rice, 16
Malakai Amir Rice, 16 Photo Credit: Montgomery County Police

Have you seen this boy? Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing Rockville teenager, authorities say.

Malakai Amir Rice, 16, was reported missing after leaving the Regional Institute for Children and Adolescents without permission, according to Montgomery County police.

Rice is described as a black male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, and weighs 159 pounds.

He has brown eyes, and his black hair is described as being worn in an afro.

Police and family are growing concerned for his welfare. 

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Malakai Amir Rice is asked to call the police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000 (24-hour line) or the Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5400. Callers may remain anonymous.

