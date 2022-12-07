Police Ask For Help Identifying Suspects In Rockville Theft

Police are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects connected to an auto theft and fraud incident from Rockville that happened in June, authorities say.

Surveillance footage has been released of the suspects who allegedly stole the parked vehicle from a parking lot near OneLife Fitness on Research Boulevard, Thursday, June 2, according to Montgomery County police.

Multiple credit cards that were in the vehicle at the time were also stolen and then used to make fraudulent purchases in several Virginia stores.

Anyone with information about these crimes or suspects involved is asked to call the 1st District Station at 240-773-6093 or contact Crime Solvers by phone at 1-866-411-TIPS (8177) or online or via app. Callers can remain anonymous.

