One Injured, Others Rescued In Maryland After BMW Smashes Through Townhouse In Fiery Crash

An explosive scene played out in Maryland when a driver lost control of his BMW and crashed into a Montgomery County townhouse that went up in flames, authorities announced.

The car went through the townhouse and caught fire in the 400 block of Orchard Ridge Drive in Gaithersburg at approximately 3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, according to investigators.

Flames quickly engulfed the BMW and parts of the townhouse, which sustained extensive damage, leaving several people displaced, officials said.

The driver had to be extricated from the vehicle following the crash, and he was treated at the scene by first responders before being transported to an area hospital with what are being described as life-threatening injuries.

His condition as unclear on Monday night.

In the crash, the BMW was destroyed and the townhouse and a neighboring residence sustained substantial damage.

It is unclear what caused the crash, which trapped several people who had to be removed from the area by ladders used by both a neighbor and first responders.

The police and fire departments are investigating the incident. Officials said that it “is likely several families will be displaced.”

