Montgomery Daily Voice
Off-Duty Maryland Firefighter Uses Creative Method To Control Blaze Sparked By Charging E-Cig

Cecilia Levine
Winnie Place fire
Winnie Place fire Photo Credit: Pete Piringer

A fast-thinking firefighter sprung into action to help a family whose house was on fire early Sunday, July 10 in Maryland.

The Montgomery County firefighter was passing by the home at 100 block Winnie Place in Gaithersburg, when he apparently noticed the commotion.

Residents used a fire extinguisher, but the firefighter grabbed the garden hose to finish the job, MoCo Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer said.

The blaze caused nearly $10,000 in damages.

