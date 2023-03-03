More Than 2,000 Fentanyl Pills, Handgun Recovered During Montgomery County Traffic Stop: PD

Thousands of fentanyl pills are off the streets in Maryland after police in Montgomery County made a massive bust during what could have been an otherwise routine traffic stop.

Silver Spring resident Markus Carter, 20, is facing a number of criminal charges after being stopped by members of the Montgomery County Department of Police for a violation of his learner’s permit, officials said on Friday, March 3.

The incident began at approximately 3:15 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 27, when officers conducted a traffic stop on a silver Mercedes-Benz sedan in the 12300 block of Georgia Avenue.

At the time of the stop, Carter was driving with two other passengers, an 18-year-old and 20-year-old man, investigators noted.

During the subsequent stop, police say that officers obtained probable cause to search the vehicle, which led to the seizure of:

250 suspected fentanyl pills;

Other items indicative of drug distribution;

Additional fentanyl pills on Carter’s person;

More than $1,100 in cash;

Loaded .45 caliber handgun.

Later that night, detectives executed a search warrant at Carter’s Silver Spring home, which led to the recovery of an additional 1,800 suspected fentanyl pills, more cash, and additional drug distributing materials.

Carter was charged with "a number of criminal offenses including illegal possession of a firearm, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute."

There were no charges for the other two passengers in the vehicle at the time of the stop.

Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones said that last year, there were more than 80 fatal overdoses in the community, and this year, through March 3, there have already been more than 20, continuing a troubling trend.

“The Drug Enforcement Administration frequently warns ‘one pill can kill,’ Jones added. “Here, we have one arrest with over 2000 pills seized.

“We never will be able to truly quantify the number of lives that were saved as a direct result of this traffic stop, but without question, this stop saved lives in our community,” the chief continued.

"Fentanyl overdoses, not to mention the violence associated with drug sales and firearms, are a danger to our entire community, and I commend the work of our 4th District officers and Special Investigations Detectives on their work in this case.”

Carter is being held without bond at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit. No return court date has been announced.

