Police & Fire

Minor Shot In Serious Condition, Suspect At Large After Montgomery County Shooting: Police

Annie DeVoe
Annie DeVoe
Montgomery County Fire & EMS
Montgomery County Fire & EMS Photo Credit: Pete Piringer

A child was shot and seriously injured in a dispute in Montgomery Village, reports My MCM Media.

The boy was shot during the dispute in the 18300 block of Lost Knife Circle shortly before 11:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 16, the outlet continues.

The boy was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries and police are currently looking for a suspect.  The police department asks anyone with information to reach out to 240-773-TIPS or the 6th District Investigative Section at 240-773-5770. 

To read the full My MCM Media report, click here.

