Metal Crate Protects Lucky Pup After Tree Falls Through Takoma Park Home

A family dog is safe after the crate it was in shielded it from a tree that had fallen through the roof of a Montgomery County home, authorities say.

The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 15 at a home in the 6900 block of Cherry Avenue in Takoma Park, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer.

The tree collapsed through the roof of the home, causing structural damage to the residence.

The lucky pup was the only reported individual inside of the home at the time of the incident and was found uninjured inside locked in a crate.

Officials say that the home is reportedly unsafe to occupy after the incident.

