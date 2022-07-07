Leader Of Trucker Convoy Causing Traffic On Maryland Highways Arrested: State Police

A leader of a protest movement to "restore freedom" has been charged by Maryland State Police after organizing a convoy that stopped traffic in Gaithersburg on Independence Day, authorities say.

David "Santa" Ridell, 57, was arrested after acting as an alleged leader of a truck convoy that stopped traffic on southbound I-270 south of I-370 on Monday, July 4, according to Maryland State Police.

The convoy claims to be a part of the "1776 Restoration Project", who states they were exercising their "first amendment right" to "restore the Rule of Law", according to posts addressing the matter from alleged leaders of the group.

The group continued to state that "this first day was the easiest day of the peaceful protest" and that they as a group are "about to get real".

Maryland State Police applied for an arrest warrant for Ridell after the dispersal of the convoy and apprehended him around 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 6 for disturbing the peace, hindering passage, disorderly conduct, and failure to obey a lawful order.

Ridell was last reported to be waiting to be seen by a court commissioner in Washington DC.

