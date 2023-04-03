Kidnapped Maryland Girl Found In Tennesee Parking Lot

A woman who is accused of kidnapping her granddaughter from her Maryland home has been arrested in Tennessee, authorities say.

Police were first alerted of the disappearance of 8-year-old Miriam Garcia shortly after she disappeared from her Montgomery County home Saturday, March 25.

Montgomery County Police obtained an arrest warrant for Garcia's grandmother, Karla Vanessa Martinez, on Monday, March 27.

Garcia was later found in a parking lot in Springfield, Tennessee with her grandmother after a tip came in that her grandmother may have taken her there.

Martinez has been charged with kidnapping and other related charges and is being held at a Springfield correctional facility while she awaits extradition to Montgomery County.

