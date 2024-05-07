Jose Isaac Zelaya, 24, was arrested over the weekend in connection to the fatal crash that took the life of Teresa Moreno De Mejia on the day after Christmas.

The crash was reported at around 6:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, at the intersection of Viers Mill Road and Atlantic Avenue.

According to officials, the investigation determined that Moreno De Mejia was walking across the busy street when she was struck by both a Toyota Supra driven by Zelaya and a Toyota Prius heading toward the intersection.

First responders attempted to resuscitate De Mejia, but she died from her injuries later on Tuesday.

Investigators say that it was determined that Zelaya was driving over the speed limit when he struck her.

Zelaya was charged with:

Manslaughter by vehicle - criminal negligence.

Negligent driving;

Driving a vehicle on a highway at speed exceeding limiit;

Driving a vehicle in excess of reasonable and prudent speed on a highway;

Driver failure to exercise due care to avoid a pedestrian collision.

The driver of the second vehicle has not been charged. The fatal crash remains under investigation.

