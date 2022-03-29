Contact Us
Hyattsville Man Charged With Carrying Loaded & Unregistered Handgun: Police

David Cifarelli
Jermaine Robinson (left) and the gun seized from his vehicle (right)
Jermaine Robinson (left) and the gun seized from his vehicle (right) Photo Credit: Montgomery County Police Department

A Hyattsville man was arrested and charged with possessing a controlled dangerous substance and carrying an unregistered firearm, authorities said. 

Jermaine Robinson, 29, was arrested and charged on Tuesday, March 29, Montgomery County Police said.

Police were patrolling the 3400 block of Gateshead Manor Way when they saw Robinson's vehicle commit a traffic violation around 10:37 p.m. on Friday, March 25, police said. 

After pulling Robinson over, officers detected a strong scent of marijuana and searched the car. They uncovered about 50 grams of marijuana and a loaded FN Herstal 5.7x 28mm caliber handgun after searching the vehicle, police said. 

Robinson was arrested and transported to the Central Processing Unit where he was charged accordingly. 

