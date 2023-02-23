Horrific Video Released Of Suspect Killing Teen On MoCo Metro Bus: Police

Police have released footage of a suspect they say fatally shot a 19-year-old inside a Metro bus in Montgomery County.

Silver Spring teen Justice T’Ziyan Elliot has been identified as the man killed by a gunman shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17 in a murder that was witnessed by multiple parties.

Video footage was released of the suspect on Thursday, Feb. 23, which shows the suspect walking onto a Metro bus and promptly shooting Elliot before taking off on foot after a brief hesitation at the front of the bus.

Just after the shooting, officers from the Montgomery County Department of Police on patrol in the Vista at White Oak apartments spotted the WMATA Metro bus pulled over on Lockwood Drive.

The investigation found that Elliot was sitting in the back of the bus when the suspect boarded the Metro and confronted him. Following a verbal exchange, police say that the suspect pulled out a handgun, shot Elliot, and ran off the bus.

Elliot was pronounced dead at the scene by Montgomery County Fire and Rescue personnel.

Police described the suspect as a Black man with a thin build who stood approximately 5-foot-10. He was wearing all black clothing, including a black coat with fur around the hood and black jeans, as well as a black face mask at the time of the shooting.

The suspect was also carrying a white backpack with black trim.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting or who may have been on the bus as a witness has been asked to contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County by calling 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

To watch the surveillance video released by police, click here.

