Firefighters Battle Overnight House Fire In Montgomery County

Firefighters worked to battle a residential blaze in Silver Spring overnight, authorities say.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to the reported house fire in the 10600 block of Sweetbriar Parkway in Silver Spring around 11 p.m., Monday, Sept. 12, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.

Authorities say that firefighters found malfunctioning electrical equipment with all occupants accounted for an uninjured after the blaze was contained a short time later.

