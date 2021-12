Two people were displaced when a fire tore through their home Thursday afternoon in Rockville, developing reports say.

The fire is believed to have started in the basement of the home on Falls Bridge Lane and quickly spread to the attack just before 4 p.m. The Red Cross was assisting.

DailyVoice has reached out to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue for comment and has not heard back.

