Elderly Maryland Man Arrested For Long-Running Pickpocketing Scheme

Officers have charged an elderly man for a series of pickpocket thefts that occurred between April and September 2022 throughout several locations in Montgomery County, authorities announce.

Arthur Earnest Kelly, 71, was arrested after being accused of distracting elderly victims in grocery stores before stealing their wallets and using their credit cards to purchase items at other stores, according to Montgomery County police.

On Friday, Dec. 2, Kelly was arrested by officers in Chevy Chase. Officers were able to search Kelly's vehicle where they also found items of evidentiary value.

Kelly was transported to the Montgomery County Central Processing Center where he is being held without bond.

Detectives believe that there may be additional victims that have not contacted police and urge any victims or anyone with information to contact the 2nd District Patrol Investigations Unit at 240-773-6729 or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.

