Driver Airlifted After Vehicle Catches Fire Off Cabin John Parkway

A driver was airlifted to a hospital after a traumatic crash near a Montgomery County highway, officials say.

Emergency crews were called to the area near the on-ramp from Clara Barton Parkway onto Cabin John Parkway for a vehicle collision around 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 8, according to a Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson.

The vehicle had caught fire after the collision and was found in a wooded area near the roadway.

The driver of the vehicle was extracted and airlifted to the hospital for treatment of traumatic injuries.

