DC Teen Burglars Charged With Trying To Kill Officer During Maryland Pursuit

Three teen burglars from Washington DC have been charged with trying to kill a Maryland police officer during a pursuit, authorities announced.

Officers responding to the 6000 block of Johnson Avenue in Gaithersburg for an attempted burglary in process saw a BMW SUV matching a previous description from a similar incident leaving the area around 1:20 a.m. on Thursday, June 30, county police said.

The surveillance footage indicated four unknown suspects entered the residence and stole a GMC Yukon SUV, which was subsequently recovered in the area the next day.

During surveillance, the suspect vehicle came to an abrupt stop causing an officer to swerve to avoid hitting the suspect vehicle. The officer heard three gunshots before the vehicle then passed the officer, firing one more.

The officer’s vehicle sustained damage from the gunshots and the suspect continued to flee. A pursuit was initiated, but the suspects lost control of the car and crashed near Wisconsin Avenue and I-495.

Two suspects were immediately taken into custody following the collision. A search by Montgomery County Police K9 and the Prince George’s County Police helicopter, “Guardian,” helped to locate the third suspect, who was taken into custody.

The three Northeast DC teens were identified as Maynor Josue Bonilla-Flores, Jason Benitez-Umanzor and Brad Roca.

Through the course of the investigation, officers determined that they were connected to other residential burglaries and found evidence. All three were charged as adults with attempted murder, first degree assault and first-degree burglary.

