Police & Fire

Child Rescued After Near Drowning On Montgomery County Trail

Annie DeVoe
Annie DeVoe
The young child and adult that became trapped were able to be rescued by MCFRS personnel
A young child has been rescued after becoming trapped in swift water while on a hike in Montgomery County, authorities say.

Two children allegedly slipped into the water on the Northwest Branch Stream Trail around 10 a.m., Tuesday, July 19, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue. 

One of the children became trapped between rocks with an adult who jumped in to attempt a rescue, officials said. The other child reportedly washed downstream and was able to get out of the water safely without assistance.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue personnel were able to rescue the trapped child and adult and transported them to receive medical treatment.

The condition of the victims is unknown as of 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.

