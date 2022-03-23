Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice
Montgomery Daily Voice

Police & Fire

Baltimore Man Arrested For Armed Robbery At Silver Spring T-Mobile: Police

David Cifarelli
David Cifarelli
The T-Mobile on New Hampshire Avenue that Eric Bucksell (right) robbed.
The T-Mobile on New Hampshire Avenue that Eric Bucksell (right) robbed. Photo Credit: Google Maps/Montgomery County Police

A Baltimore man has been arrested for robbing a Silver Spring business last year, authorities said.

Eric Phillip Bucksell, 52, has been arrested and charged with an armed robbery at a T-Mobile store that happened in November 2021, Montgomery County Police said. 

Police responded to a reported armed robbery at the Metro by T-Mobile in the 10200 block of New Hampshire Avenue around 5:50 p.m. on Friday, November 12, 2021, police said. 

Bucksell was said to have entered the store, approached the counter and told the cashier that he had a gun on him, police said. Bucksell demanded money from an employee and then fled the scene. Police did not say how much money was stolen.

Bucksell was arrested in Baltimore, on Tuesday, March 22 and is being held without bail. 

