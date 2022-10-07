Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice
Arsonists Set Fire To Bethesda Church In Dead Of Night, Officials Say

Cecilia Levine
Saint Jane de Chantal Church
Saint Jane de Chantal Church Photo Credit: Pete Piringer

A fire that broke out in the middle of the night at a Montgomery County church is being probed as arson, officials said.

Firefighters were called to the Saint Jane de Chantal Church on Old Georgetown Road in Bethesda sometime after 2:30 a.m., for a fire in the main church, MoCo Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer said.

Several pews in the main church area were damaged. No injuries reported.

The church was founded in 1950 by Monsignor James A. Caulfield with a primary purpose of enabling parishioners to "live the life of Jesus Christ, to share their God-given talents for the benefit of each other and of society and to pass on to their children the rich gift of their Catholic Faith," its website says.

