Armed McDonald's Robber Makes Off With Register-Full Of Cash In Maryland (VIDEO)

David Cifarelli
Surveillance footage of the armed robbery
Surveillance footage of the armed robbery Video Credit: mcpdmedia
The McDonald's at 12900 Middlebrook Rd. in Germantown. The McDonald's at 12900 Middlebrook Rd. in Germantown.
The McDonald's at 12900 Middlebrook Rd. in Germantown. Photo Credit: Google Maps

No, it wasn't the Hamburglar: An armed robber stole an entire cash register's worth of money earlier this month and is being sought by police, authorities said.

Officers responded for a reported armed robbery at the McDonald's on Middlebrook Road in Germantown at around 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Mar. 1, Montgomery County Police said. 

The suspect entered the restaurant, approached a cashier and ordered some food. The suspect then handed some money to pay and then jumped onto the counter when the register was open. He then pulled out a black handgun, cleared out the register and fled the scene, according to police. 

After reviewing surveillance footage of the encounter, detectives compiled a physical description of the suspect. 

He is described as being in his 20s, about six feet tall and weighing around 180 pounds. He was also wearing a black ski mask, black beanie, a gray hooded sweatshirt and black pants during the altercation. His race is unknown. 

Detectives have released the video suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him. The department is offering up to a $10,000 reward for information. 

Anyone with information can contact Montgomery Police at 240-773-5070 or 240-773-TIPS, or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous. 

