Police & Fire

Alert Issued For Teen Reported Missing By Friends and Family In Motgomery County

Mason Chedester
Mason Chedester Photo Credit: Montgomery County Department of Police

Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing Clarksburg teen, authorities say.

Mason Chedester, 15, was last seen walking on Meadow Mist Way around 6:30 p.m., Thursday, July 28, according to Montgomery County police.

Mason is 5-foot-5, and weighs 120 pounds, police said. He has brown eyes and brown hair. He also has braces on his teeth and both of his ears pierced.

Chedester was last known to be wearing a black and gray tie dye shirt with a Hershey Park logo on the front, black cargo pants, and black and grey Nike sneakers.

Police and family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Mason Chedester is asked to call the police non-emergency number at (301) 279-8000 (24-hour line) or the Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5400. Callers may remain anonymous

