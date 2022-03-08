6 Injured In Crash Between Van Carrying Special Needs Patients, Box Truck On I-270 (DEVELOPING)

At least six people were injured when a box truck and a van carrying special needs patients crashed on Interstate 270 in Montgomery County the afternoon of Tuesday, March 8, authorities said.

Many of those patients were extricated when the van became trapped by the box truck around 12:50 p.m. MCFRS Pete Piringer said all injuries were non-life-threatening.

The box truck was traveling on the northbound side of I-270 when it lost its tire, jumped over the wall, and collided with the van that was going in the opposite direction, officials said. Some lanes were blocked as a result of the crash and a tow truck came to lift the box truck.

This is a developing story so check back for updates.

