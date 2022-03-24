$10,000 Reward Offered For Info Regarding Rockville 7-Eleven Robber: Police

Montgomery County Police are offering rewards of up to $10,000 for information that helps them identify and arrest a suspect behind a recent robbery at a Rockville convenience store.

Police responded to the robbery at the 7-Eleven on Rockville Pike at approximately 10:15 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17, police said.

Investigators determined the suspect approached the cashier, pointed a large knife at an employee and demanded money from the register. The suspect then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money, police said.

The suspect is described as a Black male, standing 6'2," and weighing 200 pounds. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a black ski mask, a black and gray NorthFace jacket, a black sweater and black jeans. He was also carrying a black backpack with a silver stripe on it, according to police.

Detectives have since released surveillance photos of the suspect and are asking anyone with information to contact police at 240-773-5070 or 240-773-TIPS.

