Montgomery Daily Voice
Montgomery Daily Voice

$10,000 Reward Offered For Info Regarding Rockville 7-Eleven Robber: Police

David Cifarelli
Surveillance images of the suspect
Surveillance images of the suspect Photo Credit: Montgomery County Police Department

Montgomery County Police are offering rewards of up to $10,000 for information that helps them identify and arrest a suspect behind a recent robbery at a Rockville convenience store. 

Police responded to the robbery at the 7-Eleven on Rockville Pike at approximately 10:15 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17, police said. 

Investigators determined the suspect approached the cashier, pointed a large knife at an employee and demanded money from the register. The suspect then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money, police said. 

The suspect is described as a Black male, standing 6'2," and weighing 200 pounds. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a black ski mask, a black and gray NorthFace jacket, a black sweater and black jeans. He was also carrying a black backpack with a silver stripe on it, according to police. 

Detectives have since released surveillance photos of the suspect and are asking anyone with information to contact police at 240-773-5070 or 240-773-TIPS. 

