Opportunistic Burglar Convicted Of Targeting Takoma Park Homes While Victims Were Traveling

Jose Mazara, 27, who has no fixed address was found guilty by a jury after burglarizing at least three homes in the Takoma Park area in November last year while his victims were out of town.

Prosecutors said that Mazara targeted homes where newspapers or mail sat outside on the front door, indicating that they were not present, specifically around the Thanksgiving holiday.

Mazara stole multiple items of jewelry, watches, a handgun, and ammunition. The stolen items had an estimated value of approximately $30,000.

He entered the homes through unlocked doors and windows, in one case using a ladder to gain access to a second-story window, officials said.

Mazara was convicted of:

Three counts of first-degree burglary;

Felon in possession of a regulated firearm;

Conspiracy counts for each offense;

“Related charges.”

“I am sending this (information) with the thought that maybe it can serve as a reminder during the summer travel season,” a spokesperson for the state’s attorney said. “Unfortunately, the people here fell victim to a crime of opportunity.

“It’s an important reminder to secure any potential entrance to your home, and stop your mail and packages while you are away.”

Mazara is scheduled to be sentenced in September, when he will face decades in prison.

