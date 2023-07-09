Olney Teen Gunned Down On Family Vacation In Puerto Rico, Suspect Surrenders: Police

Carlos Aníbal Rosado Martínez, 23, turned himself in Wednesday morning, July 5, according to the Commissioner of the Puerto Rico bureau of police.

Rosado Martinez is accused of killing Tommy Grays III in Isla Verde earlier that week, in an altercation on the beach, according to police and NBC Washington.

Tommy, of Olney, was a senior at Blake High School.

Rosado Martinez has been charged with murder, attempted murder and gun offenses.

