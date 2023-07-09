Partly Cloudy 77°

Olney Teen Gunned Down On Family Vacation In Puerto Rico, Suspect Surrenders: Police

A suspect wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a Maryland teen in Puerto Rico has surrendered, police said.

Carlos Aníbal Rosado Martínez.
Carlos Aníbal Rosado Martínez. Photo Credit: Comisionado del Negociado de la Policía de Puerto Rico
Cecilia Levine
Carlos Aníbal Rosado Martínez, 23, turned himself in Wednesday morning, July 5, according to the Commissioner of the Puerto Rico bureau of police.

Rosado Martinez is accused of killing Tommy Grays III in Isla Verde earlier that week, in an altercation on the beach, according to police and NBC Washington.

Tommy, of Olney, was a senior at Blake High School.

Rosado Martinez has been charged with murder, attempted murder and gun offenses.

