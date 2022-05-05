Support Surges For Maryland Mom Mourning Loss Of High School Sweetheart

Support is on the rise for a heartbroken mother from Maryland who is grieving the loss of her high school sweetheart.

Michael Gregg Dougherty, 39, died Wednesday, March 9 after battling cancer for more than a year and a half, his obituary says.

A native of Bethesda, Michael graduted from Norwood School in 1995 before attending St. Albans School, The College of William and Mary, and Columbia University's Fu School of Engineering, where he earned a master’s degree in computer science and network systems in 2006, his memorial says.

Michael previously worked at Columbia's IT department and later moved to Silver Spring, where he began working at White Oak Technologies in 2009, according to his obituary.

He then moved to North Bethesda and most recently worked on federal contracts involving software design and network support.

Michael was remembered as a loving husband to his high school sweetheart, Olya, and devoted father to his two children, Nathaniel and Vivian.

Meanwhile, more than $10,400 had been raised on GoFundMe for the family as of Thursday, May 5.

“As many are aware, Olya's husband Mike lost his battle with cancer after a grueling and unfair fight,” reads the fundraiser.

“Taken too soon, Olya and Mike were high school sweethearts, married for 14 years, and blessed with two beautiful children.”

Michael’s memorial was held at St. John's Episcopal Church on Saturday, April 2.

Click here to view/donate to ‘Support For Olya’ on GoFundMe.

