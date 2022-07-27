Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice
'He Was Never Looking For Trouble' Man Killed In Frederick Shooting Survived By Young Children

Annie DeVoe
Michael Isaiah “Zae” Olaniyi
Michael Isaiah “Zae” Olaniyi Photo Credit: GoFundMe photo

Police have identified the young father from Montgomery VIllage who was killed in a weekend shooting, authorities say.

Michael Isaiah Olaniyi, 26, was fatally shot in the 300 block of North Market Street around 3:30 a.m., Saturday, July 23, according to Frederick police.

Family of Olaniyi say that he was wrongfully shot after "having a night out having fun with his older siblings", in a fundraiser created to help support his loved ones.

The "full of life" father leaves behind two young children.

Police are asking anyone with information that may be helpful in this investigation to contact Det. Radtke at 240-549-4579 or sradtke@frederickpolicemd.org.

To access the fundraiser to help support Michael's family, click here.

