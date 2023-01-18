Beloved Father With 'Beautiful Smile And Dimples' Killed In Montgomery County Crash

A Maryland community is rallying around the family of a beloved father, brother, and son whose life was cut short at the age of 30 after he was killed in a head-on crash in Montgomery County.

Gaithersburg resident Eddy “Tigga” Jara was killed shortly before 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15 after losing control of his Honda, crossing into the wrong lane of traffic, and striking a Ford Escape near the intersection of Muncaster Mill Road and Sycamore Road in Rockville.

In response, the community has come together to support Jara's family, which includes two young sons who will grow up without a father following the fatal crash.

“As you know, Eddy lit up any room with that beautiful smile and dimples,” family members who set up a GoFudMe account on behalf of Jary’s parents posted.

"From his childhood, he brought nothing but joy to his mother, father, and siblings. As well as the extended family members and anyone who called him a friend. He grew up to become a hard-working person that was dedicated to supporting his family.”

The GoFundMe quickly gained steam in Montgomery County, with nearly $10,000 of the stated $20,000 goal raised within 24 hours of Jara’s family setting up the campaign.

“My family and I are so grateful and humbled by the outpourings of love, support, and generosity," his family posted on the “Remembering_Eddy Instagram page that was set up. "We are reading your messages, we feel the love for Eddy and the family, forever grateful for your donations.”

No funeral arrangements have been announced by the family.

Those interested in donating to Jary’s GoFundMe campaign to offset funeral costs can do so here.

