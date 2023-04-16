'Want Some Candy?': Wheelchair-Bound Creep Pulls Tired Old Trick In Rockville, Police Say

Police in Montgomery County are on the lookout for a suspicious man who pulled his wheelchair up to a child and offered him candy on Sunday morning, April 16, according to authorities.

At approximately 9:45 a.m. on Sunday, April 16, members of the Rockville City Police Department were called to the area of Montrose Park in the 400 block of Congressional Lane, when a child advised his parents that he had just been approached by a possible predator.

The initial investigation into the incident found that an unknown man in a wheelchair approached the minor and invited him back to his Maryland home for some sweet treats.

However, the kid was too quick for the creep, and immediately walked away, advised his parents of the questionable proposal, who in turn called the police about the suspicious incident.

The rogue suspect was described as being a White man in his 50s, wearing all black clothes with a yellow bandana and face mask. No description of his wheelchair was provided by investigators.

Detectives from the Rockville City Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit have taken over the investigation and are asking any possible witnesses who has information about the candy-promising perp to contact the agency by calling (240) 314-8938 or emailing detectives@rockvillemd.gov.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.