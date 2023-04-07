Walgreens Thieves Caught On Camera Stealing In Silver Spring

Montgomery County police have released security footage in an effort to identify a Walgreens robbery suspect.

Investigators say that around 8 p.m., Monday, April 3, police were called to the Walgreens in the 13800 block of Georgia Street to investigate a robbery.

Three suspects reportedly walked into the store and stole a large amount of merchandise before leaving the scene.

The first suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his twenties or thirties with black short hair and was wearing a black Jordan hat, black mask, a plaid long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans, and black and white Nike tennis shoes.

The second suspect is described as a Hispanic woman in her twenties or thirties, with long blue hair. She was carrying a brown purse and wearing a plaid dress and gray tennis shoes.

The third suspect is described as a Hispanic woman, with a tattoo on her chest, in her twenties. She had long brown hair and was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, gray pants, and multicolor tennis shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects or this crime is asked to call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspects. Callers can remain anonymous.

