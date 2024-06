The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. on the 8900 block of Sudbury Road in Silver Spring, Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Department said.

The 60-year-old worker was pronounced dead at the scene, according to county police. The Maryland Occupational Safety and Health (MOSH) was notified, MCFRD said.

No further details were released.

