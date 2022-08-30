Two Teens Busted After Repeated Vandalism Incidents At Bethesda School

Two young boys from Bethesda have been arrested after being linked to several vandalism incidents at Pyle Middle School, authorities say.

The boys are allegedly connected to at least three vandalism incidents at the middle school that began in June, according to Montgomery County police.

Police were initially called to investigate vandalism that was reported around 11:30 p.m., Sunday, June 25 at the school in the 6300 block of Wilson Lane.

School security told officers that they witnessed the two boys painting graffiti on the back of the school building before fleeing on bicycles.

Police were again called to the school on Saturday, July 20, and met with the school principal who reported seeing the two boys spray painting "vulgarities" on the school walls, basketball courts, and track, according to officials

A month later, on Sunday, Aug. 21, officers found a wall near the baseball field that had been vandalized with spray paint, police said.

Police were able to identify the boys, charging them on Wednesday, Aug. 24, and Friday, Aug. 26 with three counts of malicious destruction of property, related to the vandalism.

The boys were released to their parents and their cases are now being handled by the Montgomery County Department of Juvenile Services.

Montgomery County Public Schools may also apply disciplinary measures in accordance with their Student Code of Conduct.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.