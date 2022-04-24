Secret Service Kills Maryland Intruder At Peruvian Ambassador's DC Home: Authorities

A 19-year-old Maryland man was killed by police while trying to break into the home of a Peruvian diplomat in Washington DC last week, authorities said.

Gordon Casey, of Germantown, smashed several windows of the diplomat's home in Forest Hills while he and his family were inside Wednesday, April 20, the Metropolitan Police Department announced.

Secret Service officers responded and found Casey with a metal skate in the back yard, according to police.

Despite tasing Casey and ordering him to drop the weapon, he refused and instead charged at the officers with his weapon, the Secret Service said. Secret Service officers fired their weapons, killing Casey, authorities said.

A motive was not immediately clear.

