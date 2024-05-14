A 61-year-old school administrator and grandmother from Maryland has been named the first-ever leading lady of ABC's senior "Bachelor" franchise.

Vassos, of Rockville, left Gerry Turner's season of "The Golden Bachelor" just after a one-on-one date. She had gotten a call from her daughter, who had given birth in a complicated C-section 15 days before she left for the show.

Since then, Vassos has remained friendly with the rest of the cast and her fanbase.

According to her LinkedIn page, Vassos works in alumni relations and annual giving at the Landon School, a prep school for boys in Bethesda. She is a mom of four, grandmother of two, and a widow since 2021 when she lost her husband of 32 years to pancreatic cancer.

