Person Struck, Killed By MARC Train Near Gaithersburg Station, Officials Say

Train traffic was temporarily tied up on Monday morning when a person was struck and killed by a MARC train on the tracks near a Montgomery County station.

Officials say that the train struck the person was struck at approximately north of the Metro Grove station near the Watkins Mill Road overpass in Gaithersburg before the morning commute on Thursday, March 16.

The incident led to rail traffic being stopped in both directions as police investigated the fatal strike.

At the time of the strike, there were 70 passengers on board the MARC truck, according to officials, none of whom reported injuries.

Police have not identified the victim, nor have investigators determined why the victim was on the tracks.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.