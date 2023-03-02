MD Woman Who Stole Elderly Residents' Heirlooms Gets Prison Time For Nursing Home Scheme

A Germantown woman has been sentenced to five years in prison for her role in a nursing home theft scheme, officials announced on Thursday, March 2.

Maritza Ramirez, 57, was sentenced in Montgomery County after she pleaded guilty to stealing and pawning off items from residents at Marian Assisted Living on Georgia Avenue, according to the Montgomery County State's Attorney's Office.

An investigation into Ramirez began in March 2022 after one victim's family discovered that several pieces of jewelry and a cell phone had gone missing from a secured bedroom at the assisted living facility.

Investigators discovered that at least 11 victims were stolen from, beginning in 2015. Ramirez reportedly received at least $7,700 from selling 81 items from various residents to a pawn shop, prosecutors said.

“Maritza Ramirez was entrusted with the care of vulnerable adults and violated that trust when she stole their possessions and used the items for her personal financial gain, Lauren DeMarco, a spokesperson for the State's Attorney, said. "Multiple items had great sentimental value to the families who were victimized, and those items have not been recovered.

"We thank Judge Greenberg for this appropriate sentence," she continued. "It should serve as a deterrent for anyone looking to use their position to exploit a vulnerable person in this way."

Ramirez had worked at Marian Assisted Living for 14 years at the time of her arrest.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.