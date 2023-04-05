Man Smoking Joint Found Hiding Under Trash Near Wheaton Metro Station

A 20-year-old Upper Marlboro man is behind bars after being caught with marijuana and a stolen gun, police say.

Gregory Neverson was arrested on Thursday, March 30 after bicycle patrol officers smelled marijuana near the Wheaton Metro Station, according to Montgomery County Police.

Officers followed the smell and observed Neverson smoking in public. When officers approached Neverson, he handed over the marijuana and gave consent to officers to search him.

When officers were patting Neverson down, they located a handgun in his pocket, prompting Neverson to run off toward an apartment complex in the 11100 block of Georgia Avenue.

A concerned resident of the building told officers that Neverson was hiding behind discarded mattresses behind the building, and he was taken into custody.

The handgun was revealed to have been reported stolen in February 2023.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.