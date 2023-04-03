Man Killed After Crossing Into Oncoming Traffic At Colesville Intersection

Montgomery County Police are investigating a fatal crash that took the life of a 66-year-old man over the weekend in Colesville.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Norbeck and Norwood Road around 7:30 p.m. after 66-year-old Altai Khaltar crashed into oncoming traffic, police say.

Investigation revealed that Khaltar was driving west on Norbeck Road when for unknown reasons, he hit the curb and crossed the center line into oncoming traffic, and collided with a Honda Pilot.

A third vehicle was struck by debris, causing minor damage.

The driver of the vehicle Khaltar crashed into was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Khaltar was also rushed to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

