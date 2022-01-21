Magruder High Shooting Causes Outrage, Fear

Fear and outrage swept through one community in Maryland Friday after a student was seriously injured in a school shooting.

Students at Magruder High School in Rockville were held in the building until around 6 p.m. -- nearly five hours after one of their peers was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, according to Montgomery County police and parents on Twitter.

School officials apologized in a letter sent to families after saying there was no "immediate threat" to students when a lockdown was triggered by a shooting on-campus.

One suspect -- believed to be another student -- was in custody and the school administration issued an apology, but parents are demanding more action from the school and local officials.

Principal Leroy C. Evans Ed. D writes:

"In an effort to share information as quickly as possible, the message that we sent upon entering lockdown indicated there was no immediate threat to student or staff safety. We regret using that language as the police continued to actively conduct an investigation inside the school."

School officials plan to provide social-emotional support for students and staff in the days to come.

Neither the victim nor the shooter have been identified.

