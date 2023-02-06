Family, Pets Displaced After Fire Tears Through Gaithersburg Home

One family is displaced after their Gaithersburg home caught fire, authorities say.

Officials responded to the scene in the early afternoon of Monday, Feb. 6 after the home on Hutton Street caught fire, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer.

The fire was contained and under control shortly after firefighters arrived, but damages left the family of four and their dog displaced.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. All occupants of the house were able to escape. No injuries were reported in the incident.

