Family Of US Diplomat Killed While Riding Bicycle Launches Bike Safety Fund

The family of a US Diplomat who had been killed while riding her bike shortly after evacuating from Ukraine has launched a fundraiser for a bike safety memorial fund in her honor.

Sarah Langenkamp, 42, was fatally struck by a car that was turning right into the parking lot of 5244 River Road shortly after 4 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 25, as she was following a designated bike route on her way back from her children's new elementary school, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

A GoFundMe fundraiser was launched in her honor in hopes to raise awareness of bike safety and "work with local and national cycling safety organizations to advocate for safer bike routes", states Daniel Langenkamp in the GoFundMe.

Sarah Langenkamp rode a bike nearly every day in her own "deep belief in living a life that is healthy, humble, and green", and regularly commuted all over the world by bike.

Daniel Langenkamp states that they noticed how many areas have begun to boast of making cities more bikeable and walkable with the addition of painted bike lanes that regularly compete with vehicular traffic, posing a risk to bicyclists.

"If cities truly wish to make themselves walkable and bikeable to attract workers and talent, they need to do more than paint lines and bike symbols on roads," says Daniel Langenkamp. "Such bike lanes -- lacking proper barriers, truck/auto driver education, laws, and law enforcement -- are only death traps, luring innocent victims like Sarah toward them."

"Cities should not boast of having 'bike lanes' when bikers are needlessly and repeatedly killed on them, as they have been this year", Langenkamp continues.

Langenkamp hopes that this fund will help prevent other tragedies, and is committed to "ensuring our mission to increase bike safety is realized".

Sarah Langenkamp was a US Diplomat with the State Department for 17 years and had recently moved to Bethesda after being evacuated from Ukraine where she was in charge of programs to help anti-corruption institutions through US assistance.

To access the memorial fund GoFundMe, click here.

